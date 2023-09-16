The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Penn State has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 15th-best in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (224 yards allowed per game). Illinois has sputtering defensively, ranking 10th-worst with 477.5 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 357.5 total yards per contest (89th-ranked).

Penn State vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Penn State vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Penn State Illinois 509.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (94th) 224 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (115th) 230.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (72nd) 279 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.5 (92nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 529 yards passing for Penn State, completing 78.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 28 rushing yards (14 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has racked up 154 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 117 yards (58.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-leading 197 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 49 yards per game.

Malik McClain has racked up five catches for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 413 yards (206.5 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 68.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 139 yards (69.5 ypg) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has piled up 103 yards (on 20 attempts).

Isaiah Williams' 150 receiving yards (75 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 catches on 16 targets.

Casey Washington has caught seven passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (34 per game).

Pat Bryant's seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 66 yards (33 ypg) and two touchdowns.

