The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) take on the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) in college football action at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 34, San Diego State 15

Oregon State 34, San Diego State 15 Oregon State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Beavers have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter.

San Diego State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Aztecs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+24.5)



San Diego State (+24.5) Oregon State is unbeaten against the spread this season.

San Diego State has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Oregon State averages 48.5 points per game against San Diego State's 22, totaling 22 points over the game's total of 48.5.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

