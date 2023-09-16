The No. 23 Washington State Cougars (2-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northern Colorado Bears (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Martin Stadium.

Offensively, Washington State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by averaging 40.5 points per game. The Cougars rank 65th on defense (23 points allowed per game). This season has been tough for Northern Colorado on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 225.5 total yards per game (23rd-worst) and ceding 555 total yards per game (10th-worst).

Northern Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Washington State 225.5 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (58th) 555 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (70th) 88.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.5 (116th) 137 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (8th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 220 passing yards, or 110 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.5% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with one interception.

David Afari has run for 99 yards on 25 carries so far this year.

Darius Stewart has racked up 17 carries and totaled 62 yards.

Blake Haggerty paces his squad with 87 receiving yards on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Christian Arrington has put up a 53-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Jordan Riles has racked up 36 reciving yards (18 ypg) this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has been a dual threat for Washington State so far this season. He has 663 passing yards, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 83 yards (41.5 ypg) on 30 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nakia Watson has carried the ball 18 times for 41 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 35 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Lincoln Victor's 223 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has registered 18 catches and one touchdown.

Josh Kelly has hauled in eight receptions totaling 103 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cooper Mathers' four catches are good enough for 79 yards.

