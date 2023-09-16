Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Mesa County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Mesa County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Collbran, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruita Monument High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
