The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Luke List is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Luke List at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Luke List Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, List has shot below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, List's average finish has been 34th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, List has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -4 265 0 14 0 0 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

List has one top-five finish in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

List has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

List finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 208 yards shorter than the average course List has played in the past year (7,331).

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the 43rd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, List was better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

List recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, List recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

List's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

In that last outing, List's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

List ended the Genesis Scottish Open carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, List had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards List Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

