Colorado vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Centennial Cup is the prize when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are big favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+950
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-22.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+980
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Penn State vs Illinois
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Army vs UTSA
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Navy vs Memphis
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Alabama vs South Florida
Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado has won two games against the spread this season.
- Colorado State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.