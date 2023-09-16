Arkansas vs. BYU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The BYU Cougars (2-0) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-8.5)
|47.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-8.5)
|47.5
|-340
|+270
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-8.5)
|47.5
|-315
|+250
Arkansas vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Arkansas went 6-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Razorbacks covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
- BYU put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Cougars won their only game last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
Arkansas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|BYU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
