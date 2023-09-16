The BYU Cougars (2-0) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Arkansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Arkansas vs. BYU Betting Trends

Arkansas went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

The Razorbacks covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

BYU put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Cougars won their only game last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 BYU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.