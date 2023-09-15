How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 142 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 640 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 14 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|L 6-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Alex Cobb
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Sean Manaea
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Blake Snell
