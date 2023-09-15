Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-225). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 10.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 10.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread. Colorado games have gone under the point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 11.8 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 48, or 37.2%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-28, a 6.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 144 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-39 22-53 21-35 32-57 34-66 19-26

