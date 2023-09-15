Friday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (75-71) and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 48, or 37.2%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won two of 30 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (640 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule