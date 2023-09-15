In Otero County, Colorado, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Otero County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Sanford High School at Fowler High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15

6:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Fowler, CO

Fowler, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Swink High School at Hoehne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Trinidad, CO

Trinidad, CO Conference: Santa Fe

Santa Fe How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Ford High School at Manitou Springs High School