MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, September 15
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Gerrit Cole toeing the rubber for the Yankees, and Johan Oviedo getting the call for the Pirates.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for September 15.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cole (13-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Oviedo (8-14) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|NYY: Cole
|PIT: Oviedo
|30 (187 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (161.2 IP)
|2.79
|ERA
|4.34
|9.8
|K/9
|7.8
For a full preview of the Cole vs Oviedo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Pirates
- NYY Odds to Win: -175
- PIT Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Johnny Cueto (1-4) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|ATL: Elder
|MIA: Cueto
|28 (162.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (41 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|6.15
|6.7
|K/9
|7.2
For a full breakdown of the Elder vs Cueto matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- MIA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (14-8) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|TB: Eflin
|BAL: Flaherty
|28 (160.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (137.1 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|4.98
|9.2
|K/9
|9.0
For a full preview of the Eflin vs Flaherty matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (12-8) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (10-10) when the teams face off on Friday.
|BOS: Bello
|TOR: Berrios
|25 (142 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (171 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|3.63
|7.4
|K/9
|8.4
For a full breakdown of the Bello vs Berrios matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Lucas Giolito (7-13) when the clubs meet Friday.
|TEX: Gray
|CLE: Giolito
|26 (145.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (163.2 IP)
|3.78
|ERA
|4.89
|8.1
|K/9
|9.7
For a full breakdown of the Gray vs Giolito matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Guardians
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- CLE Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will give the start to David Peterson (3-8) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|CIN: Greene
|NYM: Peterson
|18 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (94.1 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|5.34
|12.1
|K/9
|9.8
For a full breakdown of the Greene vs Peterson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (1-8) when the teams play Friday.
|MIN: Ober
|CHW: Scholtens
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (79 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.44
|-
|K/9
|5.9
For a full preview of the Ober vs Scholtens matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -185
- CHW Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-15) when the teams meet on Friday.
|HOU: Javier
|KC: Greinke
|27 (141.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (126.2 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|5.19
|8.4
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals
- HOU Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (7-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|WSH: Irvin
|MIL: Miley
|22 (113.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (103.2 IP)
|4.28
|ERA
|3.30
|7.3
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|PHI: Nola
|STL: Thompson
|29 (176.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (51 IP)
|4.64
|ERA
|4.06
|9.4
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- STL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|SF: Webb
|COL: Anderson
|30 (193 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (68 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|6.49
|8.3
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (5-3) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|DET: Skubal
|LAA: Canning
|12 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (110 IP)
|3.47
|ERA
|4.34
|10.8
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels
- DET Odds to Win: -125
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|CHC: Steele
|ARI: Pfaadt
|27 (159 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (80.2 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|6.25
|9.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (6-7) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Sean Newcomb (1-0) when the teams meet Friday.
|SD: Lugo
|OAK: Newcomb
|23 (125.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (12 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|0.75
|8.5
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (9-3) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (10-9) when the clubs play on Friday.
|LAD: Miller
|SEA: Kirby
|18 (101.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (165.2 IP)
|3.98
|ERA
|3.48
|8.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -110
- LAD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.