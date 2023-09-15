MWC play features the Air Force Falcons (2-0) taking on the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Air Force vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Air Force covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4.

Utah State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Aggies covered the spread twice last year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +425 Bet $100 to win $425

