Air Force vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 15
MWC play features the Air Force Falcons (2-0) taking on the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Air Force vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-9.5)
|45.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Air Force (-10)
|45
|-375
|+295
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-9.5)
|46.5
|-350
|+270
|Tipico
|Air Force (-9)
|-
|-360
|+300
Air Force vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Air Force covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4.
- Utah State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Aggies covered the spread twice last year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+425
|Bet $100 to win $425
