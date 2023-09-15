MWC foes match up when the Air Force Falcons (2-0) and the Utah State Aggies (1-1) square off on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force sports the 86th-ranked offense this year (363.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking first with just 118.0 yards allowed per game. Utah State's offense has been thriving, piling up 46.0 points per game (17th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 86th by giving up 26.0 points per game.

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Air Force Utah State 363.5 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.0 (45th) 118.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (67th) 309.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.0 (6th) 54.5 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.0 (85th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Owen Burk has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 112 yards (56.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 95 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two catches (out of three targets) and scored one touchdown.

John Lee Eldridge III has caught one pass for 14 yards (7.0 yards per game) this year.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has thrown for 338 yards on 71.9% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 35 yards .

The team's top rusher, Rahsul Faison, has carried the ball 12 times for 154 yards (77.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Davon Booth has totaled 116 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has totaled 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 166 (83.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalen Royals has put up an 88-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 10 targets.

Micah Davis has racked up 69 reciving yards (34.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

