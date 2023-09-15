Which team is going to win on Friday, September 15, when the Air Force Falcons and Utah State Aggies go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Falcons. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Air Force vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-9.5) Toss Up (46.5) Air Force 32, Utah State 15

Air Force Betting Info (2022)

The Falcons have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Falcons won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

As 9.5-point or greater favorites, Air Force went 5-4 against the spread last season.

Falcons games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 46.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Air Force games last season.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 26.7% chance to win.

The Aggies are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Utah State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The Aggies have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the Utah State this year is 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 27.5 5.0 42.0 7.0 -- -- Utah State 46.0 26.0 78.0 28.0 14.0 24.0

