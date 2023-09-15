Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Air Force vs. Utah State Game – Friday, September 15
The Air Force Falcons (2-0) and Utah State Aggies (1-1) will battle in a clash of MWC foes at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Air Force vs. Utah State?
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Air Force 32, Utah State 15
- The Falcons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Utah State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Aggies have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Air Force (-9)
- Utah State has one win against the spread in one games this season.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 73.5 points per game, 28 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Air Force
Utah State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|43.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
