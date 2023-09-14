Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Larimer County, Colorado this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Holy Family High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 14

6:30 PM MT on September 14 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Loveland High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Estes Park High School at Denver Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Timnath High School at Wellington High School