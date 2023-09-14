Douglas County, Colorado has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rock Canyon Elementary School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Castle View High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15

6:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Mountain Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponderosa High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo East High School at Lutheran High School