As of September 14 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 21st in the league.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: +700
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Denver Betting Insights

  • Denver went 6-9-0 ATS last season.
  • A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.
  • Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.
  • Last year the Broncos won just one game on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.
  • Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
  • The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
  • In addition, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
  • Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
  • In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
  • In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).
  • In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton amassed 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Broncos Player Futures

Russell Wilson MVP Odds
Randy Gregory Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Justin Simmons Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Courtland Sutton Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Patrick Surtain II Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jerry Jeudy Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Marvin Mims Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Javonte Williams Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Drew Sanders Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000
2 September 17 Commanders - +10000
3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1600
4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500
5 October 8 Jets - +5000
6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650
7 October 22 Packers - +4000
8 October 29 Chiefs - +650
BYE - - - -
10 November 13 @ Bills - +900
11 November 19 Vikings - +5000
12 November 26 Browns - +1800
13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000
14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2000
15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800
16 December 24 Patriots - +6600
17 December 31 Chargers - +2000
18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.