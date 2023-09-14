If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Arapahoe County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rocky Mountain High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Littleton High School at Englewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Caliche High School at Byers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Byers, CO

Byers, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Front Range Christian School at Dayspring Christian Academy