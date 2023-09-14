High school football is on the schedule this week in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cherokee Trail High School at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer Ridge High School at Smoky Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 14

7:30 PM MT on September 14 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Aurora Central High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 15

6:30 PM MT on September 15 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bennett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Bennett, CO

Bennett, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fruita Monument High School at Grandview High School