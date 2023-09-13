On Wednesday, September 13 at 3:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (78-68) visit the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field. Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Cubs, while Ty Blach will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Cubs have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The contest's total has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 47 (58.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 7-7 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Rockies have won in 47, or 36.7%, of the 128 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 25-58 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

