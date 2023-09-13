Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ty Blach, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 138 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 633 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.72 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Blach (2-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen - 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha

