Rockies vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-68) and the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the mound, while Ty Blach (2-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have come away with 47 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 24-54 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (633 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.72 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Giants
|L 9-8
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Harrison
|September 9
|@ Giants
|L 9-1
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 10
|@ Giants
|L 6-3
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 11
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
|September 12
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 13
|Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 14
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|September 15
|Giants
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Alex Cobb
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|Chris Flexen vs TBA
|September 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
