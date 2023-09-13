The Denver Broncos have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

When the underdog, Denver picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton posted 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +10000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500 5 October 8 Jets - +5000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +1800 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

