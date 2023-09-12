Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-92) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-7 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 36.2%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 24-54 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (627 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.73) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule