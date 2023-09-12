Rockies vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-92) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-7 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 36.2%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 24-54 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (627 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.73) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Chris Flexen vs Zach Davies
|September 8
|@ Giants
|L 9-8
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Harrison
|September 9
|@ Giants
|L 9-1
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 10
|@ Giants
|L 6-3
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 11
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
|September 12
|Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 13
|Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 14
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|September 15
|Giants
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Alex Cobb
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|Chris Flexen vs TBA
