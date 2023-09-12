On Tuesday, Charlie Blackmon (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .279.

Blackmon has recorded a hit in 58 of 80 games this season (72.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.8%).

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.5%).

He has scored in 38 of 80 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .307 AVG .246 .395 OBP .340 .509 SLG .343 19 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 19/21 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 0

