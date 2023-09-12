Charlie Blackmon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Charlie Blackmon (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .279.
- Blackmon has recorded a hit in 58 of 80 games this season (72.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.5%).
- He has scored in 38 of 80 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.307
|AVG
|.246
|.395
|OBP
|.340
|.509
|SLG
|.343
|19
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|19/21
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
