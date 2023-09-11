Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (77-67) will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-91) at Coors Field on Monday, September 11, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +150 moneyline odds. The contest's total is listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.09 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 78 times and won 46, or 59%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 36.5%, of the 126 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 24 of 78 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

