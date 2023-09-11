Monday's game at Coors Field has the Chicago Cubs (77-67) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (51-91) at 8:40 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cubs will call on Jordan Wicks (3-0) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (6-14).

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have won in 46, or 36.5%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 24 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (623 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.74 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule