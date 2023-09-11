Nolan Jones vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .277.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 53 of 85 games this year (62.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (37 of 85), with two or more runs seven times (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.269
|.378
|OBP
|.342
|.512
|SLG
|.515
|14
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|36/18
|K/BB
|71/18
|9
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.