Charlie Blackmon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 57 of 79 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (31.6%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (46.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.308
|AVG
|.246
|.398
|OBP
|.340
|.509
|SLG
|.343
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (3-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
