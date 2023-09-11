The Denver Broncos have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

As the underdog, Denver picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Singleton recorded 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +10000 5 October 8 Jets - +2200 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +700 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +850 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +2200 13 December 3 @ Texans - +30000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1600 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

