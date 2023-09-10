Sean Bouchard vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
On Sunday, Sean Bouchard (coming off going 2-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Giants.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate
- Bouchard has three walks while hitting .214.
- Bouchard has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Bouchard has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.273
|.400
|OBP
|.333
|.000
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|1/2
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
