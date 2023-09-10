How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will take on the Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 137 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 620 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.73 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.536 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peter Lambert (3-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Lambert has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|L 9-8
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
