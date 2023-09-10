The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .277 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 52 of 84 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 46 .287 AVG .270 .378 OBP .344 .512 SLG .521 14 XBH 23 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 36/18 K/BB 69/18 9 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings