The Phoenix Mercury (9-29) will visit the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) after dropping 15 road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Mercury vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 95 Mercury 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-22.1)

Las Vegas (-22.1) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Mercury vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has beaten the spread 13 times in 37 games.

This season, 17 of Phoenix's 37 games have gone over the point total.

Mercury Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (76.5 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (84.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game). It is fifth in rebounds allowed (33.8 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.9 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

The Mercury are eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%).

In 2023, Phoenix has attempted 32.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.7% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 76.3% have been 2-pointers.

