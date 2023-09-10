On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .284 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 73.1% of his games this season (57 of 78), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had an RBI in 25 games this season (32.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (47.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .308 AVG .254 .398 OBP .349 .509 SLG .354 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 25/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings