AFC West foes meet when the Denver Broncos (0-0) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Broncos Insights (2022)

The Broncos scored 16.9 points per game last season, 7.7 fewer than the Raiders gave up per matchup (24.6).

The Broncos collected 325.1 yards per game last year, 40.5 fewer yards than the 365.6 the Raiders allowed per matchup.

Last season, Denver rushed for just nine fewer yards (113.8) than Las Vegas allowed per contest (122.8).

The Broncos turned the ball over 24 times last year, 11 more turnovers than the Raiders forced (13).

Broncos Home Performance (2022)

The Broncos' average points scored in home games (18) was higher than their overall average (16.9). But their average points allowed at home (18.3) was lower than overall (21.1).

The Broncos' average yards gained at home (343.1) was higher than their overall average (325.1). But their average yards conceded at home (312.1) was lower than overall (320).

Denver's averages of passing yards gained (211.5) and allowed (217.3) at home were both higher than its overall averages of 211.3 and 210.2, respectively.

The Broncos' average yards rushing at home (131.6) was higher than their overall average (113.8). And their average yards conceded at home (94.9) was lower than overall (109.8).

The Broncos converted 29.8% of third downs in home games (0.7% higher than their overall average), and gave up 27.5% at home (6.6% lower than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/17/2023 Washington - CBS 9/24/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago - CBS

