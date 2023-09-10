Going into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0), the Denver Broncos (0-0) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos went 5-12 a year ago and failed to make the postseason. They scored 16.9 points per game (32nd in the league) while allowing 21.1 (13th).

In 2022, the Raiders went 6-11 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 24.6 points per game (to rank 26th in the NFL) while scoring 23.2 per game (12th).

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring Questionable Chris Manhertz TE Chest Limited Participation In Practice Patrick Surtain II CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Riley Moss CB Abdomen Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin Out Chandler Jones DE Nir - personal Out DeAndre Carter WR Knee Questionable

Other Week 1 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Broncos Season Insights (2022)

The Broncos put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 21st in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked seventh, giving up 320 yards per game.

Denver ranked worst in scoring offense last season (16.9 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.

The Broncos compiled 211.3 passing yards per game on offense last season (19th in the NFL), and they ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with 210.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Denver averaged 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 10th on defense with 109.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Broncos forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 24 times (26th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 16th-ranked in the NFL.

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3)

Broncos (-3) Moneyline: Broncos (-175), Raiders (+145)

Broncos (-175), Raiders (+145) Total: 43 points

