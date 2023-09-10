Currently the Denver Broncos have been given +4500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per contest.

Last year the Broncos won just one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

When the underdog, Denver had only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton totaled 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +700 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1700 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

