The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rodgers has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .261 AVG .167 .306 OBP .231 .413 SLG .167 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings