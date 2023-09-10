Alan Trejo vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Trejo has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (21.2%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.224
|AVG
|.245
|.268
|OBP
|.291
|.355
|SLG
|.343
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/5
|K/BB
|30/7
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
