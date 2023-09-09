Among the available options on the Week 2 Pac-12 college football slate, Washington State (+6) against Wisconsin is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Auburn vs. Cal matchup. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 2 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State +6 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars

Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 30.8 points

Washington State by 30.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +29.5 vs. USC

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans

Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: USC by 4.6 points

USC by 4.6 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: San Diego State +14 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs

UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Favorite & Spread: San Diego State by 3.0 points

San Diego State by 3.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 Pac-12 Total Bets

Over 55 - Auburn vs. Cal

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 76.0 points

76.0 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 48.5 - UCLA vs. San Diego State

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs

UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Total: 36.5 points

36.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47 - Utah vs. Baylor

Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Utah Utes at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 54.0 points

54.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 56.0 / 19.0 568.0 / 402.0 Cal 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 58.0 / 21.0 669.0 / 225.0 Oregon State 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 42.0 / 17.0 473.0 / 279.0 USC 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 61.0 / 21.0 584.5 / 378.0 Washington State 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 50.0 / 24.0 556.0 / 357.0 UCLA 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 27.0 / 13.0 417.0 / 345.0 Utah 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 24.0 / 11.0 270.0 / 346.0 Colorado 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 45.0 / 42.0 565.0 / 541.0 Stanford 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 37.0 / 24.0 406.0 / 350.0 Oregon 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 81.0 / 7.0 729.0 / 200.0 Arizona 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 38.0 / 3.0 478.0 / 264.0 Arizona State 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 24.0 / 21.0 371.0 / 226.0

