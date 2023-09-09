The Week 2 college football schedule features 12 games involving schools from the Big Sky. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Portland State Vikings at Wyoming Cowboys 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Incarnate Word Cardinals at Northern Colorado Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBCS-BA (Live stream on Fubo)
Weber State Wildcats at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Idaho Vandals at Nevada Wolf Pack 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network
Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Idaho State Bengals at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network
UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Montana Grizzlies at Utah Tech Trailblazers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Eastern Washington Eagles at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Sacramento State Hornets 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

