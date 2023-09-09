After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Bouchard got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 11.5% of his games last season (26 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.

In 26.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 26), Bouchard drove in a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored in nine of his 26 games last year.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 16 .375 AVG .260 .529 OBP .413 .417 SLG .540 1 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)