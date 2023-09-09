Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 123 hits and an OBP of .330, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

In 62.9% of his games this year (83 of 132), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .276 AVG .220 .349 OBP .311 .506 SLG .392 30 XBH 23 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 85/34 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings