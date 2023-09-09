The San Francisco Giants (71-70) meet the Colorado Rockies (51-89) on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-12) for the Giants and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.

Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Anderson has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 603 total runs scored while batting .238 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .388 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (21st in the league).

Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Anderson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-12) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 6.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with 619 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 15-for-54 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 1/3 innings this season.

