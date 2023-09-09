Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (71-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 9:05 PM on September 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-12) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 3-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 124 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (37.1%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (619 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.70 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

