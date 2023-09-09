The Northern Colorado Bears (0-1) visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Nottingham Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northern Colorado is averaging 11 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 58th, surrendering 31 points per game. Incarnate Word is putting up 308 total yards per game on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 423 total yards per game (69th-ranked).

Northern Colorado vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Northern Colorado vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Incarnate Word 190 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308 (64th) 493 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (62nd) 84 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 63 (104th) 106 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 106 yards passing for Northern Colorado, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56 per game).

This season, Darius Stewart has carried the ball four times for 30 yards (30 per game).

Blake Haggerty's leads his squad with 30 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of five targets).

Alec Pell has hauled in four passes while averaging 27 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jordan Riles has been the target of two passes and racked up two catches for 27 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has put up 245 passing yards, or 245 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.1% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Tre Siggers, has carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards (39 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 11 yards across seven attempts.

Brandon Porter has registered six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 94 (94 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman has caught three passes and compiled 72 receiving yards (72 per game).

Jaelin Campbell's four catches (on five targets) have netted him 42 yards (42 ypg).

