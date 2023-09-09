Based on our computer model, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will beat the Northern Colorado Bears when the two teams come together at Nottingham Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Colorado vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-32.9) 67.4 Incarnate Word 50, Northern Colorado 17

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

The Cardinals have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Bears vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 11 31 -- -- 11 31 Incarnate Word 14 28 -- -- 14 28

